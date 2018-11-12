Health
November 12, 2018 4:48 pm
Updated: November 12, 2018 4:54 pm

Teen at centre of Cards for Jelena campaign receives lung transplant

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

June 18, 2018: Jelena Grover is in isolation at the Stollery Children's Hospital. She's receiving support from across North America. As Su-Ling Goh reports, her doctor says all that love is helping keep her alive.

A A

A 16-year-old girl in need of a double lung transplant had her operation at the Stollery Children’s Hospital on Sunday.

Jelena Grover has cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease that affects her lungs and digestive system. She’s been waiting for a transplant since January.

“Jelena just got the call,” her mother Tammy wrote on Facebook on Sunday.


Story continues below

“The transplant co-ordinator said the surgery will be later this afternoon. There is also a chance it can be a dry run but the lungs of the donor and blood type are a match.

“We have been waiting a long time for this call. Please pray for the donor and their family. Also please pray for Jelena! I can’t believe this is happening.”

WATCH: Cards send love to Edmonton teen in hospital with Cystic Fibrosis

Tammy posted several updates after the surgery, explaining there was a complication and that Jelena was being closely monitored.

“So much going on,” she wrote on Monday. “Don’t stop praying. Everyone’s prayers are working.”

RELATED: ‘I couldn’t even sleep last night’: Winnipeg boy with CF goes on shopping spree

Jelena was basically confined to her hospital room for months prior to her transplant.

To cheer her up, her mom posted a request on Facebook — that people send her daughter cards of encouragement.

11-12-jelena

Jelena in hospital after her transplant surgery, Nov. 12, 2018.

Courtesy: Tammy Grover
Jelena5

Tami Grover is calling for organ donor pledges, as her daughter Jelena (far left) awaits a lung transplant.

Submitted
JELENA1

Cards of support and encouragement sent to 16-year-old Jelena Grover in hospital.

Global News
JELENA2

Jelena Grover, 16, awaits a double lung transplant in Edmonton’s Stollery Children’s Hospital, June 2018.

Global News

In two weeks, Jelena received dozens of cards — from friends, family and even strangers. One card arrived all the way from Louisiana.

“It gave me hope,” Jelena said in June.

“She gets a smile instantly,” her mom added. “It just makes her feel good all around.”

READ MORE: Students volunteer to help young Canadians battling cystic fibrosis

After her story aired on Global News, hundreds more cards — including one from Paris — streamed into Jelena’s hospital room, covering the walls with words of support.

The family is originally from Regina but has been staying in Edmonton for Jelena’s medical care. Her brother Jadyn also has cystic fibrosis.

Cards of support and encouragement sent to 16-year-old Jelena Grover in hospital.

Global News

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cards for Jelena
Cystic Fibrosis
Double Lung Transplant
Edmonton Health Matters
Edmonton hospital
Jelena Grover
lung transplant
Stollery Children's Hospital
tami lynne grover

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News