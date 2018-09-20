Students volunteer to help young Canadians battling cystic fibrosis

It’s a fatal genetic disease with no cure, affecting thousands of Canadian children.

Cystic fibrosis causes various effects on the body, but mainly compromises the digestive system and lungs, according to Cystic Fibrosis Canada. About one in every 3,600 children born in Canada has the disease.

That’s why more than 35,000 student volunteers from 45 Canadian universities and colleges across the country are come together every year, to make a difference in the lives of those battling cystic fibrosis.

