Quebec CEGEP athletes suspended after anti-Muslim video shared on social media

A junior college in Quebec City has suspended four members of its women’s basketball team after a video criticizing immigrants and Muslims was shared on social media.

School spokesperson Geneviève Bastien said the players were suspended last Thursday and will return to school tomorrow.

A video circulating on Twitter shows the young women in their team dressing room making derogatory comments about immigrants. One says, “F— Muslims, man, they’re all terrorists.”

CEGEP de Sainte-Foy says that after learning of the video, it forced the team to forfeit a game scheduled for last Friday.

The school released a statement today saying that in addition to the suspensions and the game forfeiture, the young women will be required to perform 30 hours of community service work.

The school says it found out about the video on Nov. 7, and it plans to offer a seminar to educate students about the impact of sharing content on social media.