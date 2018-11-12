Cab driver assaulted in the North Okanagan

RCMP in the North Okanagan are investigating an assault on a taxi driver.

Police say it was around 3 a.m. Saturday when they got a call about the incident, which involved a cab driver and a female passenger.

According to police, the passenger got into the cab in Vernon and when the taxi reached the destination in Enderby, the woman got out of the vehicle without paying.

Police said that prior to exiting the cab, the woman allegedly uttered threats with a weapon and assaulted the driver.

The driver was not hurt.

The woman was able to flee the scene on foot but police said they have since possibly identified the suspect.

The investigation continues.

The woman could be facing possible charge of obtaining services without paying, assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police have not released how the driver was assaulted or what weapon was involved.