Trial begins for Quebec woman accused of killing two young daughters

Adele Sorella, a Quebec woman accused of killing her two young daughters in 2009, was in court Monday for her trial.

Sorella’s features were drawn as she sat next to her lawyers in the courtroom.

In a soft voice, she pleaded not guilty as the charges were read out.

Justice Sophie Bourque of Quebec Superior Court advised the jury of six men and six women they must consider all the evidence before reaching a verdict.

Sorella, 52, faces two charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of her daughters Amanda, 9, and Sabrina, 8.

At the time of the deaths, her husband, Giuseppe De Vito, had disappeared and was wanted by police in relation to a major Mafia investigation.