Jury selection underway for Adele Sorella, the Laval woman accused of killing her children

On Tuesday, jury selection continued for a trial that will decide the fate of Laval woman Adele Sorella.

Sorella is accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of her daughters, aged eight and nine, after their bodies were found inside their family home in March 2009.

After almost a decade, her case has made its way back to the courts.

During this time, Sorella has been free on bail.

She is being represented by Yves Poupart and Pierre Poupart, the same legal team that represented Guy Turcotte, the cardiologist who was accused of killing his children.

Lawyers say they expect to call 49 witnesses to the stand throughout a trial that they expect will last around three months.

The trial is expected to be bilingual and witnesses will testify in both French and English.

On Wednesday, jurors who asked for exemptions based on their French and English skills, or because of their neutrality, were asked to return on Wednesday to be further evaluated.

Jury selection is expected to last until the end of the week.

The first witnesses are expected to be called to the stand on Monday.