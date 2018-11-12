Crime
November 12, 2018 11:05 am
Updated: November 12, 2018 11:06 am

5 deaths linked to drug overdoses in 24-hour span: Windsor police

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police in Windsor, Ont., say five people died of drug overdoses in a 24-hour span over the weekend.

The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon/File
A A

WINDSOR, Ont. – Police in Windsor, Ont., say five people died of drug overdoses in a 24-hour span over the weekend.

They say they suspect the overdoses were related to fentanyl.

Acting Staff Sgt. Douglas Cowper says the calls came in on Friday night through Saturday morning.

READ MORE: 2 charged in Windsor fentanyl bust: police

He says overdoses aren’t uncommon in Windsor, but often they aren’t fatal.

Cowper says it’s highly unusual to have so many deaths in a single day in the region.

Data from Public Health Ontario shows that 1,261 people died from an opioid overdose in Ontario last year, compared to 867 who died in 2016.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
24-hour span
Drug Overdoses
Fentanyl
Opioid
Overdoses
Windsor overdoses
Windsor police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News