Provincial police investigating death of 53-year-old Tillsonburg man

Provincial police are investigating the death of a 53-year-old Tillsonburg man.

It was around 10:30 a.m. Sunday that Oxford County OPP and EMS responded to a call about a suspected death north of Fourth Street in Tillsonburg.

A man’s body was discovered there.

Police say the death doesn’t appear to be suspicious, but their forensic identification team has been called in to further the investigation and a post-mortem exam has been scheduled.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact the Oxford County OPP by calling 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).