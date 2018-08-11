London police investigating suspicious death after body found in ravine near Thames River

London police say a suspicious death investigation is underway after the body of a deceased male was found in a ravine near Wortley Road and Stanley Street Friday evening.

Officers were called to the scene near the Thames River around 7:45 p.m. and located the male. No further identifying information has been released. Police remained at the scene early Saturday. Police tape could be seen stretched along the eastern side of Wortley Road, north of Horton Street, south of the CN Rail underpass.

“It is early in the investigation and as information becomes available it will be released,” police said in a brief statement early Saturday morning. “The Major Crime Unit is investigating and investigators are appealing to members of the public for assistance.”

Asked why the death was being treated as suspicious, police wouldn’t elaborate, saying the investigation was in its early stages.

The discovery near the Thames comes hours after police issued a missing persons notice for a 54-year-old London man.

Police said they couldn’t confirm whether the suspicious death and missing persons case were connected as the male located in the ravine had yet to be identified.