Hundreds gather at Cross of Sacrifice Cenotaph to honour Canada’s fallen

It was a sign of respect in the city of Kingston as hundreds gathered at the Cross of Sacrifice Cenotaph.

They attended to not only honour Canada’s fallen soldiers, but to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

“What is nice to see now is there is a lot more interest in Remembrance Day,” said Roger Daigle, a former signals officer in Kingston.

READ MORE: World leaders gather in Paris to mark end of First World War, to renew promise of peace

Daigle served in posts across the country in Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry or PPCLI, before settling into Kingston. There was a period of time when interest in Remembrance Day was dwindling, he said, but things have improved with even children becoming more involved.

WATCH: No Stone Left Alone Remembrance Day special

“Our church was decorated by the school kids, which was really nice to see,” Daigle said. “It’s that interest that makes you feel good that it’s continuing.”

Remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice is something important to Sean Fleet, Daigle’s grandson. What we all need to remember, he said, is to listen to the stories of the men and women who fought for our freedoms today.

READ MORE: As Canadians mark Remembrance Day, world leaders warned of ‘old demons’ rising again

“It’s a good opportunity to get out and talk to them because when you’re walking down the street, you don’t always know there’s a veteran,” Fleet said.

Kingston has a proud military tradition, with the Royal Military College and CFB Kingston both located in the city. Mayor-elect Bryan Paterson says that’s what makes it so special for residents here in the region.

“I think there is a real understanding of how important this day is here in the city of Kingston,” Paterson said. “Again, it’s great to see the community support.”