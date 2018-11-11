IN PHOTOS: Thousands gather for national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa

Thousands gathered on Sunday morning for the national Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa.
WATCH: No Stone Left Alone Remembrance Day special
In addition to commemorating all Canadians who have served their country and died in past wars, this year’s ceremonies marked the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended the First World War.
READ MORE:
As Canadians mark Remembrance Day, world leaders warned of ‘old demons’ rising again
Click through the gallery below for a selection of photos from Sunday’s ceremony in the national capital.
Crowds in downtown Ottawa wait for the national Remembrance Day ceremony to begin on Sunday morning.
Beatrice Britneff / Global News
The Canadian Armed Forces marching contingents with cadets arrive at the National War Memorial for the national Remembrance Day ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 11.
Beatrice Britneff / Global News
The Canadian Armed Forces marching contingents with cadets arrive at the National War Memorial for the national Remembrance Day ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 11.
Beatrice Britneff / Global News
Gov.-Gen. Julie Payette arrives at the national Remembrance Day ceremony in downtown Ottawa on Sunday, Nov. 11.
Beatrice Britneff / Global News
Thousands in downtown Ottawa marked a moment of silence during the national Remembrance Day ceremony to remember those who fought and died in past wars.
Beatrice Britneff / Global News
CF-18 Hornets fly over the National War Memorial in Ottawa shortly after 11 a.m., as part of the national Remembrance Day ceremony.
Beatrice Britneff / Global News
Thousands of people attended the national Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Sunday morning.
Beatrice Britneff / Global News
Gov.-Gen. Julie Payette lays a wreath on behalf of the people of Canada at the National War Memorial on Sunday, Nov. 11.
Beatrice Britneff / Global News
A representative of the Royal Canadian Legion placed a special wreath (left), modelled after those used in 1919, to honour the 100th anniversary of the Armistice and the Canadians who lost their lives while serving their country in the First World War.
Global News
A number of different associations laid wreaths at the base of the National War Memorial as part of the national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa on Sunday, Nov. 11. Pictured here is a wreath laid on behalf of the City of Ottawa.
Beatrice Britneff / Global News
Gov.-Gen. Julie Payette embraces Anita Cenerini, this year’s National Silver Cross Mother, at the conclusion of the national Remembrance Day Ceremony in Ottawa on Sunday morning.
Beatrice Britneff / Global News
Gov.-Gen. Julie Payette salutes as the Veterans Parade marches down Wellington Street at the conclusion of the national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa on Sunday, Nov. 11.
Beatrice Britneff / Global News
Hundreds gather at the base of the National War Memorial to lay their poppies on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in downtown Ottawa on Sunday, Nov. 11.
Beatrice Britneff / Global News
At the conclusion of the national Remembrance Day ceremony in downtown Ottawa, people gathered to lay their poppies on the Tomb of the Unknown Solider at the base of the National War Memorial.
Beatrice Britneff / Global News
People lay their poppies on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the base of the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Sunday, Nov. 11.
Beatrice Britneff / Global News
The National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa.
Beatrice Britneff / Global News
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.