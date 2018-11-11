IN PHOTOS: Thousands gather for national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa

Thousands gathered on Sunday morning for the national Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa.

WATCH: No Stone Left Alone Remembrance Day special

In addition to commemorating all Canadians who have served their country and died in past wars, this year’s ceremonies marked the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended the First World War.

READ MORE: As Canadians mark Remembrance Day, world leaders warned of ‘old demons’ rising again

Click through the gallery below for a selection of photos from Sunday’s ceremony in the national capital.