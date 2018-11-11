Defending Memorial Cup champions Acadie-Bathurst Titan release head coach

The defending Memorial Cup champions have released their head coach for “family reasons.”

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan announced the decision to release Bryan Lizotte in a press release on Sunday.

Lizotte, who had served as an assistant coach from 2016 to 2018, was promoted to the position of head coach after Mario Pouliot left to lead the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

The Titan credited Lizotte with playing a “vital role” in developing the team and leading the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) franchise to its second President Cup title in 20 years, as well as winning the team’s first ever Memorial Cup.

“The Titan organization wishes the best of luck to Bryan in his future endeavors, and thanks him for his contribution to the team over the past couple of years,” the Titan wrote in its press release.

The Titan currently sits near the bottom of the QMJHL standings at 17th place out of 18 teams, with only four wins in 21 games.