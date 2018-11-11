Zach Collaros out, Brandon Bridge in for Roughriders in Western semifinal against Blue Bombers

When the Saskatchewan Roughriders take to the field for Sunday’s Western Semifinal game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, it will be without starting quarterback Zach Collaros.

Despite recent reports of Collaros being ready to go, Brandon Bridge will get the nod with David Watford as his backup.

Collaros was hurt in the Roughriders’ regular-season finale against the B.C. Lions on Oct. 27 after taking a hit late in the first quarter from defensive lineman Odell Willis.

Collaros passed concussion test protocol and practiced with the team all week.

The Roughriders were without Collaros for four games earlier this season after he suffered a concussion in the second week.

Bridge appeared in eight games this season, where he completed 82 passes in 131 attempts for a total of 804 yards and threw for one touchdown.

The Roughriders are hosting the Blue Bombers in a playoff game for the first time since 1975.

—With files from the Canadian Press