Driver trapped after flipping car into hole in Montreal parking lot

A police investigation is underway after a 64-year-old man drove his vehicle into a hole in a Montreal East parking lot on Saturday night.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said a 911 call reporting the incident came in at around 10 p.m.

Chèvrefils said the motorist was involved in a collision with a truck at the intersection of Henri-Bourassa and Rodolphe-Forget boulevards.

“The car was heading east on Henri-Bourassa when it crashed into a truck that was stopped at the intersection,” she said.

Following the collision, the drivers pulled into a nearby parking lot.

Chèvrefils said that is when the driver of the car accelerated in an attempt to flee “for unknown reasons.”

The vehicle flipped into a hole where construction work was being carried out and landed on its roof.

The driver remained trapped inside, and police called the fire department to help free him.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating whether alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.