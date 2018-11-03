Traffic
November 3, 2018 12:27 pm
Updated: November 3, 2018 3:55 pm

Excavator carried on flatbed trailer gets stuck under Montreal overpass

Global News

With all the construction in the city, Montrealers are more than accustomed to street closures and heavy equipment on its roads.

But Saturday morning was a little different.

Pie-IX Boulevard was closed for several hours after an excavator, being carried on a flatbed trailer, hit the Crémazie viaduct.

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture said the collision happened at around 6:30 a.m.

Couture said the truck was towed and the street reopened after city officials checked the overpass and determined it was safe.

Couture said inspectors with the Contrôle Routier Québec, a law enforcement agency that reports to the Quebec automobile insurance board, was investigating the incident.

