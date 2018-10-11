Canada
October 11, 2018 2:28 pm
Updated: October 11, 2018 2:30 pm

Tim Hortons truck in sticky situation after crashing into Montreal overpass

By Web producer  Global News

Montreal police responded to the call early Thursday morning,

Global News
A A

The morning rush hour was disrupted for many commuters Thursday after a Tim Hortons truck became stuck below a train overpass on Guy Street, near Argyle Avenue.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said it happened at 6:30 a.m., as the semi-truck headed south on Guy Street and failed to clear the overpass, disrupting rail traffic and causing a traffic jam.

Story continues below

READ MORE: 13 semi-trucks help prevent man from jumping onto Michigan highway

Commuters travelling by train were able to continue on their journey using the Société de transport de Montréal’s bus and metro network.

A tow truck was called in to help remove the vehicle from its sticky situation.

“Canadian Pacific came over to do some verification,” Brabant said. “There was no significant damage to the structure.”

WATCH: Truck slams into overpass near Montreal, spills cargo across highway

The situation was resolved by 8:30 a.m. with rail traffic given the green light to resume.

Brabant said the driver of the truck was issued a $160 ticket for failing to obey a traffic sign — in this case a yellow warning sign indicating a 3.7-metre clearance.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CP Rail
CP Train Bridge
Guy street overpass
Montreal collision
Montreal Police
Montreal traffic
Montreal truck vs overpass
Truck Stuck

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News