Tim Hortons truck in sticky situation after crashing into Montreal overpass

The morning rush hour was disrupted for many commuters Thursday after a Tim Hortons truck became stuck below a train overpass on Guy Street, near Argyle Avenue.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said it happened at 6:30 a.m., as the semi-truck headed south on Guy Street and failed to clear the overpass, disrupting rail traffic and causing a traffic jam.

READ MORE: 13 semi-trucks help prevent man from jumping onto Michigan highway

Commuters travelling by train were able to continue on their journey using the Société de transport de Montréal’s bus and metro network.

A tow truck was called in to help remove the vehicle from its sticky situation.

“Canadian Pacific came over to do some verification,” Brabant said. “There was no significant damage to the structure.”

WATCH: Truck slams into overpass near Montreal, spills cargo across highway

The situation was resolved by 8:30 a.m. with rail traffic given the green light to resume.

Brabant said the driver of the truck was issued a $160 ticket for failing to obey a traffic sign — in this case a yellow warning sign indicating a 3.7-metre clearance.