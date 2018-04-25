13 semi-trucks help prevent man from jumping onto Michigan highway

More than a dozen tractor-trailers lined up beneath a Detroit-area freeway overpass to aid police trying to help a man who was contemplating suicide.

Officers received a call early Tuesday about the man standing on an overpass above an interstate just outside Detroit. As officers routed traffic away, they directed truckers to drive into positions to shorten the fall if the man jumped.

Thirteen trucks lined the freeway as police dealt with the man. The incident lasted about four hours until he walked off to waiting officers and to seek medical help.

This photo does show the work troopers and local officers do to serve the public. But also in that photo is a man struggling with the decision to take his own life. Please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. pic.twitter.com/RBAlCIXT1o Story continues below — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 24, 2018

Sgt. Jason Brockdorff of the Huntington Woods Police Department told Detroit News that truck drivers are often called to assist in such incidents.

“We try to do it every time, to lessen the distance someone would travel if they were to jump,” Brockdorff said. “Fortunately, that didn’t happen.”

A photo shows the trucks lined side-by-side on the empty freeway, leaving little space between the rigs.

A spokesperson for the Michigan trucking industry praised the drivers for assisting with the call.

“The photo makes us so proud and shows quick thinking,” Sean McNally, American Trucking Association spokesman, told the news outlet. “It also shows how our industry works with law enforcement to keep our highways safe and the quality of people we have driving.”

Where to get help

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

-with a file from the Associated Press