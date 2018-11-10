Missing teen with autism located safely

A Vancouver 15-year-old with autism that was reported missing on Saturday afternoon has been located safely.

Vancouver police issued a bulletin about Nicholas Loo after he became separated from the group he was with on the SkyTrain.

According to police, Loo walked to his home in East Vancouver from downtown.

