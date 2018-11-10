City Centre
November 10, 2018 8:40 pm
Updated: November 10, 2018 9:23 pm

Missing teen with autism located safely

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police say Nicholas Loo, who is non-verbal, was last seen at the City Centre SkyTrain station around 2:30 p.m.

Police handout
A A

A Vancouver 15-year-old with autism that was reported missing on Saturday afternoon has been located safely.

READ MORE: Search crews mobilize in effort to find missing Nanaimo senior Rick Larson

Vancouver police issued a bulletin about Nicholas Loo after he became separated from the group he was with on the SkyTrain.

According to police, Loo walked to his home in East Vancouver from downtown.

WATCH: Thousands of B.C. children waiting for autism assessment

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City Centre
City Centre SkyTrain station
Missing
missing autistic teen
Missing Teen
missing teen autism
news
nicholas loo
Police
public assistance sought
SkyTrain
Vancouver
vancouver police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News