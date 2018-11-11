Canada
November 11, 2018 8:00 am

Edmontonians to gather for Remembrance Day ceremony at University of Alberta on Sunday

By Online journalist  Global News

Remembrance Day ceremony at Edmonton's Butterdome Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Julia Wong, Global News
A A

Thousands of people are expected to gather at the University of Alberta’s Butterdome on Sunday morning to pay tribute to Canadians who have lost their lives in military conflicts.

The Butterdome event is Edmonton’s largest Remembrance Day event.

Global News will livestream the event online beginning at 10:30 a.m. MT. To view the livestream, simply click on this story page.

More to come…

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau visits Vimy Ridge exactly 100 years after end of First World War

Watch below: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the Vimy Ridge War Memorial in France on Saturday, laying a wreath in honour for those who have served.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Butterdome
Butterdome Remembrance Day event
Military
No Stone Left Alone
Remembrance
Remembrance Day
University of Alberta

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News