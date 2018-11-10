Manitoba wins Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in home rink matchup

Manitoba’s Colin Kurz and his team from the Assiniboine Memorial Curling Club protected their lead throughout the match to win the 2019 Canadian Mixed Curling Championship, defeating Kendal Thompson’s rink from Nova Scotia 7-4.

Kurz sealed the victory in the eight-end with a heavy shot and removed Nova Scotia’s stone, scoring two and picking up the win in front of family at the Fort Rouge Curling Club in Winnipeg.

READ MORE: Curling clubs closing, but should seek help that is here, says Curling Canada

With the win, Manitoba became the first team to win the Canadian Mixed Curling title in their home province since Dean Ross of Alberta in 2008.

“After the first round it seemed that every time we were needing to win a game, we’d win that game,” said Kurz. “And whether it was a pretty win or kind of a grind, we still managed to pull it out.”

“So I think after a couple of those extra end or last rock wins that maybe the home crowd was helping us out.”

It is Manitoba’s ninth Canadian Mixed gold medal.

WATCH: Kingston to host the 2020 Brier