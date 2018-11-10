Man seriously injured after two tractor trailers collide in Pickering: Durham police
Durham Regional Police say a 29-year-old Brampton man has been seriously injured following a T-bone collision between two tractor trailers in Pickering Saturday morning.
Police said they received a call at 6:50 a.m. for reports of a collision near the eastbound off-ramp of Highway 401 at Brock Road.
When authorities arrived on scene, they found the male driver of one of the tractor trailers with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
He was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre.
The male driver of the other tractor trailer was not injured.
Police later determined that both trucks were exiting on the eastbound off ramp. One of them was making a left turn when it was hit by the other tractor trailer, which appeared to be going straight.
The bridge the trucks were travelling on was damaged and will be closed until further notice.
Charges are pending in this crash, but police did not specify what charges have been laid or who is facing the charges.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
