Kelowna hosting professional squash tournament

The Professional Squash Association is hosting a tournament in Kelowna this week.

The APM Kelowna Open began on Wednesday and wraps up Sunday. In all, 24 athletes from around the world are taking part in the Challenger Tour tournament that features $11,000 in prize money. The five-day event is taking place at the Global Fitness and Racquet Centre.

“We have a 24-man draw from the Professional Squash Association. Some of these guys are ranked in the top 100 in the world, so it’s a phenomenal level,” said Joel Casey, tournament promoter. “If we think of tennis, this would be guys you’d be seeing in a Grand Slam tournament.”

“You’re seeing the level of play that would be equivalent to seeing at really top-end tennis or hockey or anything like that,” echoed Andrew Schnell, Canada’s squash champion. “And it’s something that’s really unique. It’s something that requires a large amount of expertise, technically, tactically, psychologically and physically.”

Tournament quarter-final action will take place Friday starting at 5 p.m., and two Canadians have advanced to the final eight: Shawn Delierre of Montreal, who plays Leandro Romiglio of Argentia at 6 p.m., and Nick Sachvie of St. Catharines, Ont., who plays Charles Sharpes of England at 8 p.m.

Saturday’s semifinals start at 5 p.m., with Sunday’s final taking place at 2 p.m.

For more about the Professional Squash Association, click here. For more about the APM Kelowna Open, click here.