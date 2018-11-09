Tires stolen from Morris business

RCMP in Morris are investigating a break and enter to a Main Street business that resulted in the theft of numerous tires.

The theft, which occurred at Integra Tire around 4:15 a.m. Oct. 8, was captured on video, and police have released screenshots from the surveillance video in hopes of tracking down a suspect.

The video shows a man wearing blue overalls and an orange balaclava loading tires out of the storage trailer and onto his vehicle.

The vehicle is described as an older maroon pickup truck – possibly a Chevrolet or GMC extended cab – pulling a single-axle, black trailer.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Morris RCMP at 204-746-6355 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also submit a secure tip online at or by texting ‘TIPMAN’ plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

