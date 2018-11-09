Crime
November 9, 2018 5:13 pm

Tires stolen from Morris business

By Online Journalist  Global News

RCMP are looking for the suspect captured in this surveillance photo.

RCMP
A A

RCMP in Morris are investigating a break and enter to a Main Street business that resulted in the theft of numerous tires.

The theft, which occurred at Integra Tire around 4:15 a.m. Oct. 8, was captured on video, and police have released screenshots from the surveillance video in hopes of tracking down a suspect.

READ MORE: Man believed to be on drugs brings gun into Morris store, say RCMP

The video shows a man wearing blue overalls and an orange balaclava loading tires out of the storage trailer and onto his vehicle.

The vehicle is described as an older maroon pickup truck – possibly a Chevrolet or GMC extended cab – pulling a single-axle, black trailer.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Morris RCMP at 204-746-6355 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also submit a secure tip online at  or by texting ‘TIPMAN’ plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

WATCH: Morris RCMP arrest suspect for damaging Stampede grounds

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Break And Enter
Morris
Morris Man.
Morris RCMP
Morris tire theft
RCMP
RCMP Video
theft video RCMP
Tire theft

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News