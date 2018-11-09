7 men charged with trying to buy services from sex-trade workers in Moncton

Seven New Brunswick men are facing charges after they allegedly tried to buy services from sex-trade workers in Moncton.

Codiac Regional RCMP say they conducted an operation on and around Dufferin Street on Wednesday.

Seven men, ranging in age from 21 to 69, were arrested for communicating for the purposes of obtaining sexual services.

The men are from municipalities including Moncton, Sackville, Memramcook, Escuminac, and Aboujagane.

All the suspects have been released on promises to appear in Moncton provincial court on Feb. 7

A 35-year-old Moncton woman was also arrested for outstanding warrants as part of the operation. She appeared in Moncton provincial court on several charges Friday, and was released with conditions.

Moncton police conducted a similar operation in August, where 10 men from across New Brunswick were also arrested for trying to buy services from sex-trade workers.

Those men are scheduled to face a judge on Nov. 15.