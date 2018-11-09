Moncton man charged in death of fellow inmate

A 20-year-old Moncton man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a fellow inmate at the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre in Shediac, N.B.

Michael Fallon is charged in the death of Michael Adam Matchett, 33.

According to RCMP, Matchett was injured in an assault at the jail on Oct. 26. He died in hospital on Nov. 3.

RCMP say Fallon is also charged with assaulting a member of the New Brunswick RCMP at the jail on Nov. 7, while the officer was investigating the incident.

Fallon remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 22.