Snoop Dogg smokes joint in mini-protest outside the White House

WARNING: This story contains explicit language

Snoop Dogg “got the urge” to “not only go to the White House, but do some gangsta sh*t” on Thursday while he was in Washington, D.C.

He challenged his followers to like his video 20,000 times in three minutes or less and if he received all those likes he would go to Lafayette Park across from the White House and light up a blunt.

In a series of Instagram videos that he called “I Had 2 Do It part I, II and II,” the Vato rapper documented his entire White House trip.

“There go the White House right there, huh? All them motherf**kers are Secret Service, huh? Wish I could get out and take a picture right now, but you can’t park, huh,” Snoop said to his driver. “F**k it, let me out, n***a. Let me get a picture. Snoop Dogg, f**k the President.”

While sitting on the bench at the park across from the White House, Snoop Dogg spoke with people passing by and even ran into fans, who asked to take a photo with the rapper.

He ended his series of Instagram videos by sitting on a bench, smoking his blunt and saying, “F**k the president.”

“While you n***as is voting and doing all this other bulls**t, I’m at the White House, n***a, smoking. N***a, f**k the president,” he said.

Snoop Dogg has not been shy when it comes to vocalizing his feelings towards U.S. President Donald Trump.

In late September, he went on a rant about Trump and his “racist” supporters, while criticizing Kanye West for aligning with him.

Sirius XM radio host, DJ Suss One of Hip Hop Nation, was trying to steer the conversation towards West and his politics when Snoop Dogg cut him off.

“I don’t give a f**k. I tell ‘em straight up motherf**ker. If you like that n***a you motherf**kin’ racist. F**k you and f**k him. Now what?” Snoop Dogg said of Trump.

“N***a, he drew the lines. He drew the motherf**kin’ lines,” he continued. “Before him, there were no lines. Everybody was everybody, we respected everything, we didn’t trip, but n***a when you drew the line and start pointing mother f**kers out and singling them out n***a f**k y’all then n***a. You and them.”

Snoop Dogg then switched to talk about West. “Kanye too. Don’t forget about him too. F**k you too. Throw him in the bag, he right with them motherf**kers,” he said.

In 2017, he released a music video for BadBadNotGood’s Lavender (Nightfall Remix) when he takes on police brutality and Trump.

In what looked to be a mock assassination of the Clown-in-Chief Ronald Klump, a parody of Trump in the video, Snoop Dogg pulls a fake gun on a clown version of Trump in the satirical video.

“The whole world is clowning’ around, and [Jesse’s] concept is so right on point with the art direction and the reality, because if you really look at some of these motherf**kers, they are clowns,” Snoop Dogg told Billboard of the music video.

“I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f**king clown as president, and the sh*t that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being.”

