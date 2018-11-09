Guelph city council to vote on retail marijuana stores on Dec. 17

Whether brick-and-mortar cannabis retails stores will be able to open up in Guelph will be put to a vote during a meeting of city council next month.

A post on the city’s website said staff will be presenting a report to councillors with recommendations during their monthly meeting on Dec. 17.

Municipalities across the province have been given until Jan. 22 to opt into the government of Ontario’s retail cannabis model.

Stores are expected to start opening in Ontario on April 1.

The city has launched an online survey to gauge how residents feel about cannabis retail stores in Guelph.

Questions revolve around the concerns and benefits of pot shops in the city. It also asks the level of concern of the stores around locations like playgrounds, daycares, LCBO stores and addiction clinics.

The city also wants to know if there should be additional restrictions beyond provincial laws on where people can use cannabis.

Residents can fill out the survey until Nov. 18.

“Council wants to hear how the community feels about these retails stores in Guelph and this survey will help us get that feedback,” said Doug Godfrey, the city’s general manager of operations.

The report going to council on Dec. 17 will include feedback from the survey.

