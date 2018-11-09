OPP seek info in 40-year-old homicide investigation of Deborah Silverman

OPP say Sunday will mark 40 years since the body of homicide victim Deborah Silverman was found in Sunderland in Durham Region.

A $50,000 reward continues to be offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for the death of Silverman, OPP say.

Police say Silverman spent an evening socializing with a group of co-workers in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 11, 1978. She was last seen in the early morning hours of Aug. 12.

“Deborah had driven her own vehicle, which was subsequently located in the parking lot at her apartment building on Bathurst Street,” OPP stated Friday.

Three months later her body was located in a shallow grave on a property on Concession 2 of Brock Township, southeast of Sunderland.

“The OPP is confident there are people who know what happened to Deborah,” stated Det. Insp. Scott Moore, a major case manager with the Criminal Investigation Branch.

“We encourage anyone to come forward with information to bring a resolution to Deborah’s family and friends who have lived with this terrible loss.”

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers or submit information online.