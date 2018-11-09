Humboldt Broncos crash victim’s jersey retired by former team Moose Jaw Generals

The Moose Jaw Generals retired No. 9 Thursday in honour of Evan Thomas, who was killed in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

A pre-game ceremony was held by the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League (SMAAAHL) team as a memorial banner was raised to the rafters at Mosaic Place.

The Saskatoon native played with the Generals during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, during which time he recorded 63 points.

“To have Evan recognized here forever is quite a thing for us. We’re going to be able to come back and see his number up there. It will definitely … put a little warmth in our hearts when we see it up there for sure,” Evan’s father Scott Thomas said.

The ⁦@moosejawgens⁩ would like to thank all those that attended and those that expressed support for the raising of the banner for Evan pic.twitter.com/mVBAhKAB10 — Moose Jaw Generals (@moosejawgens) November 9, 2018

Evan, 19, was in his first season as a forward with the Junior A hockey team when he died in the collision between the Broncos’ bus and a semi-trailer on April 6. Sixteen players and staff were killed in the crash and 13 others were injured.

The Generals lost to the Notre Dame Argos 3-2 in SMAAAHL action.