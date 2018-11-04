Sask. hockey legend and Humboldt resident Elgar Petersen dies at 82

Saskatchewan’s hockey community lost a legend on Saturday as Elgar Petersen, 82, passed away.

Petersen was a beloved resident and volunteer in the sporting community in Humboldt, Sask. — particularly with the Humboldt Broncos hockey team.

In fact, the arena in which the Broncos play is named after him.

The Elgar Petersen Arena became a rallying point for the community after the tragic Broncos bus accident that killed 16 people and injured 13 more.

The announcement of Petersen’s passing was made Saturday night at the arena bearing his name before the Broncos played the Nipawin Hawks.

According to Humboldt Mayor Robert Muench, there was a collective gasp and a sigh in the arena.

The Broncos won the game in a shootout to take over first place in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

Petersen was inducted into the Humboldt Hall of Fame in 1998.

He’s also been inducted into the Saskatchewan Hockey Hall of Fame.