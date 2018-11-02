Family continues legacy of former Humboldt Broncos captain

Although Logan Schatz spent a lot of time on the ice, it was the people he surrounded himself with that always mattered the most.

“Family meant everything to him and his friends were a close second. He lived his life to be with his friends and family,” Logan’s mom Bonnie Schatz said.

Logan was one of 16 people who died in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in April.

His family is continuing his legacy through high school scholarships in his name in both his hometown of Allan and Martensville.

Family members organized a sold-out “Bow Ties for Logan” cabaret fundraiser in Martensville on Friday evening, with the goal to raise $20,000 for the scholarship fund.

Logan would often wear bow ties on game day, inspiring the fundraising event.

Logan lived in Martensville while playing two seasons for the Beardy’s Blackhawks. He went on to spend four seasons with the Humboldt Broncos.

At 18, Logan was named captain of the team and held the title for two and a half years.

Although he was the youngest of five children, his parents say the 20-year-old was always a leader, both on and off the ice.

Logan’s dad, Kelly, said his leadership and patience was evident even as a young kid playing novice hockey.

“There wasn’t enough players for just a complete novice team, so it was a novice, pre-novice team. Just his patience with the little ones. When there’d be a face off, he’d get them all lined up in their spots and be like, OK, now we can go,” Kelly said.

“He just always excelled at hockey, even when he was little. I knew he was going to be pretty good,” Kelly said.