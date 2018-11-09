Ticats trio up for 2018 CFL awards

Three Hamilton Tiger-Cats are up for 2018 East Division CFL Awards: quarterback Jeremiah Masoli is nominated for Most Outstanding Player, linebacker Larry Dean is in contention for Most Outstanding Defensive Player, and offensive lineman Brandon Revenberg is up for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman.

Masoli, 30, appeared in and started 17 games this season, completing 378 of 572 pass attempts (66.1%) for 5,209 yards, 28 passing touchdowns and 18 interceptions. The San Francisco, Calif., native also registered 63 carries for 473 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Masoli finished the season ranked second in quarterback rating (81.0) and passing yards (5,209), third in passing touchdowns (28) and fourth in pass efficiency (98.3).

This season, Masoli recorded 300 or more passing yards in 12 games, setting a club record as well as tying him for fourth-most such games in a single season in league history. Among all-time Ticats records in a single season, in 2018 Masoli ranked fourth in passing touchdowns, third in passing yards and third in pass completions.

Additionally, the University of Mississippi product moved into seventh in career passing yards, eighth in career pass attempts and completions, and ninth in career passing touchdowns in Ticats history. Masoli was named a CFL Top Performer five times this season, including a CFL Top Performer of the Week for Weeks 2, 3 and 12, as well as a CFL Top Performer of the Month for June and September.

Dean, 30, started 17 of his 18 games played this season at middle linebacker. The six-foot, 226-pound linebacker registered 105 defensive tackles, three pass knockdowns, two interceptions, one special teams tackle, one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery. One of his interceptions came Sept. 15 versus Calgary, which he returned for 60 yards and his first-career CFL touchdown.

In Week 20, Dean became the fourth player in Ticats history to record 100 defensive tackles in a season. With 105 defensive tackles, the Tifton, Ga., native ranks fourth in defensive tackles in a single season in club history. He also ranked tied for third in the CFL in defensive tackles this season.

Revenberg, 25, started 17 of his 18 games played this season at left guard. The six-foot-four-inch, 301-pound offensive lineman helped the Ticats average the most net yards of offence per game in the league this season (405.6), was part of a unit that registered the second-best passing attack (310.7 yards per game), third-most yards per carry (5.6) and the third-most rushing yards (1,828), and also allowed the third-fewest sacks (36) in the CFL. Through three CFL seasons, the durable Essex, Ont., native has yet to miss a game.

The Most Outstanding Player awards, which include six categories, were decided by voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC) and head coaches from across the league. Voters were asked to select players from their local CFL division who, through their on-field performance excellence, best represents the awards’ titles: Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Canadian Player, Most Outstanding Defensive Player, Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, Most Outstanding Rookie, and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

The 2018 Shaw CFL Awards will take place Thursday, Nov. 22 in Edmonton, Alta., at the Winspear Centre. Calgary’s Bo Levi Mitchell (MOP) as well as Winnipeg’s Adam Bighill (defensive) and Stanley Bryant (offensive lineman) are the West Division’s most outstanding players in Masoli, Dean and Revenberg’s respective categories.