Western University reaches tentative agreement with faculty ahead of strike deadline
It’ll be business as usual at Western University Friday.
In a statement released overnight Thursday, the post-secondary institution said it reached an agreement on a tentative contract with its faculty association.
About 1,650 full- and part-time faculty members were ready to hit the picket lines as of 12:01 a.m. Friday if they hadn’t hammered something out.
Details of the agreement won’t be released until both University of Western Ontario Faculty Association (UWOFA) membership and Western’s board of governors have a chance to hold ratification votes.
Major issues in the dispute have been pay, as well as job security for contract and part-time faculty.
According to officials, since they’ve reached a tentative deal, all services, classes, labs, tutorials and research will continue as normal.
