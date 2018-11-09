Western University reaches tentative agreement with faculty ahead of strike deadline

It’ll be business as usual at Western University Friday.

In a statement released overnight Thursday, the post-secondary institution said it reached an agreement on a tentative contract with its faculty association.

About 1,650 full- and part-time faculty members were ready to hit the picket lines as of 12:01 a.m. Friday if they hadn’t hammered something out.

Details of the agreement won’t be released until both University of Western Ontario Faculty Association (UWOFA) membership and Western’s board of governors have a chance to hold ratification votes.

Major issues in the dispute have been pay, as well as job security for contract and part-time faculty.

According to officials, since they’ve reached a tentative deal, all services, classes, labs, tutorials and research will continue as normal.