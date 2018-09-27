Western University faculty vote 94 per cent in favour of strike action

Unionized faculty at Western University have voted 94 per cent in favour of strike action, paving the way for potential disruptions come November.

UWOFA released the outcome of its members’ vote today.

The union says a provincially-appointed conciliator will come to the table on Oct. 11th, 12th, and 15th. If that fails, the conciliator could file a no board report with the Ministry of Labour.

Once that’s filed, a strike or lockout is legally possible 17 days later, meaning the earliest that could happen is Nov. 1st.

According to a union statement, negotiations are ongoing.

A union representative previously told 980 CFPL that the major concerns are an increase in part-time and contract faculty over full-time and tenured positions, as well as a request for a new form of faculty assessment beyond student evaluations.

