Sask. coulee named after late First World War soldier

The Saskatchewan government honoured a homegrown soldier on Thursday by naming a coulee after him.

A coulee along Pipestone Creek, south of Whitewood, has been designated as Jordens Coulee named after Lance-Cpl. Wilfred Jordens, a soldier who died in the First World War.

“Through the GeoMemorial Commemorative Naming Program, the government of Saskatchewan is pleased to announce the naming of Jordens Coulee,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said.

“Jordens Coulee will honour the legacy of Lance Corporal Wilfred Jordens, who left our province to serve and ultimately, sacrificed his life for our freedom.”

READ MORE: La Loche school shooting: staff honoured with landmark namings

Born in Lebret, Sask. in 1896, Jordens enlisted in the Armed Forces in 1915 and served with the 28th Battalion, Canadian Infantry – Saskatchewan Regiment and died in 1917 at just the age of 21.

His family called it a great honour and said it was a long time coming.

“The farm that he grew up on – that’s where that coulee that’s been named after him is located. And that farm is still in our family, so it’s quite significant to the fact that the government honoured him with the name of that coulee,” Wilfred Jorden’s nephew Tom Jordens said.

Jordens body was never found, but his remains are believed to be interred on the battlefield.

READ MORE: 3 Saskatchewan soldiers remembered through GeoMemorial program

Over 11,000 fallen Canadian soldiers are remembered with honour on the Vimy Memorial at Arras, Pas De Calais, France.

“We know that Wilfred Jordens will rest eternally in the soil of Europe alongside the other Canadians with whom he so gallantly fought,” Jordens said.

“Through the GeoMemorial program, the official naming of this coulee enables the story of Wilfred’s service and sacrifice to live on in the area of Saskatchewan he called home.”

The GeoMemorial Commemorative Naming Program began in 1947 to honour Saskatchewan military personnel, police officers, emergency responders and others killed while serving our country or province.

Since then, close to 4,000 geographical features, such as lakes, hills and valleys have been named across the province.

Find out more information about the province’s GeoMemorial Commemorative Naming Program online.