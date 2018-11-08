Politics
November 8, 2018 5:00 pm

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland in Hamilton to talk tariffs and trade

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland took part in a roundtable discussion with business leaders in Hamilton on Thursday.

Hamilton Chamber of Commerce
A A

Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister, says she remains confident that “common sense, in the United States, will prevail.”

Freeland adds that her hope is that such common sense happens “sooner rather than later.”

READ MORE: Steel tariffs could hit Hamilton economy hard


Story continues below

Freeland was questioned about U.S tariffs that remain in place on Canadian steel, as well as Canada’s counter-tariffs on American steel, during a visit to Hamilton on Thursday.

READ MORE: Trudeau meets with Hamilton steelworkers amid steel tariffs worries

Freeland met with local steelmakers, chamber of commerce representatives and the Hamilton Port Authority, before touring Bunge Canada’s food processing plant on Burlington Street.

She notes that we are now hearing publicly from American businesses, workers and legislators who are calling for U.S. tariffs against Canada to be dropped.

READ MORE: Federal minister tells Hamilton Steel Summit, ‘We have your back’

Until that happens, Freeland stresses that Canada’s counter-tariffs on American steel will stay in place since “we acted to defend our steel industry and our steel workers, and we’re going to continue to do that.”

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bunge Canada
Dofasco
Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland
Hamilton Chamber of Commerce
Hamilton steel
steel tariffs
Stelco

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News