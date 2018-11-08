Canada
Penticton high school students gather for early Remembrance Day ceremony

Hundreds of high school students took in an early Remembrance Day ceremony at Gyro Park in Penticton on Thursday morning.

Hundreds of high school students in Penticton gathered at Gyro Park on Thursday morning to commemorate the upcoming 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

With Remembrance Day taking place on Sunday, students and staff of Princess Margaret Secondary and Penticton Secondary assembled for an early observance. According to event organizers, the 30-minute ceremony was spearheaded by Grade 12 students Grace Grant of Penticton Secondary and Grace Robinson of Princess Margaret.

The gathering began at 10:30 a.m., and was intentionally held outdoors to reflect the soldiers’ struggles with weather and terrain while also allowing more students to participate.

