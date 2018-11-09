Saskatoon civic services open and closed for Remembrance Day long weekend

Sunday, Nov. 11 is Remembrance Day.

Here is a list of what Saskatoon civic facilities and services are open, closed or otherwise operating on modified hours for Sunday, Nov. 11, and the statutory holiday Monday, Nov. 12.

City Hall: Closed.

Pay parking stations: No payment required on Nov. 12, however vehicles must be moved within the posted time limits.

Municipal impound lot: No vehicles will be released to the public.

Saskatoon Public Library: All branches closed on Nov. 11. Open with regular hours Nov. 12.

Remai Modern: Open Nov. 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT.

Landfill: Open between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Garbage and recycling collection: Collection takes place as scheduled on Nov. 12.

East and west compost depots: Closed for the season as of Nov. 10.

Civic Conservatory: Closed for renovations.

Saskatoon Transit: Will operate with weekend service on Nov. 11 and regular service on Nov. 12.

Access Transit: Operating with weekend service on Nov. 11 and holiday service on Nov. 12. Trips must be booked in advance as per normal procedures and customers are reminded that subscriptions do not apply on statutory holidays.

Saskatoon Transit, including Access Transit, will provide free bus transportation to and from the 2018 Remembrance Day ceremonies at SaskTel Centre on Nov. 11.

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo: Open regular hours – zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the park from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ACT, Archibald, Cosmo, Gordie Howe Kinsmen and Lions arenas: Ice rental begins at noon on Nov. 11. Regular hours of operation for public skating as well as parent and tot skating on Nov. 11 and 12.

Cosmo Civic Centre: Closed on Nov. 11. Regular hours of operation on Nov. 12.

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre: Open 12 noon to 6 p.m. on Nov. 11 – all fitness classes and child minding cancelled. Regular hours of operation on Nov. 12.

Lakewood Civic Centre: Open 12 noon to 6 p.m. on Nov. 11 – all fitness classes cancelled. Regular hours of operation on Nov. 12.

Lawson Civic Centre: Open 12 noon to 5 p.m. on Nov. 11 – all fitness classes cancelled. Regular hours of operation on Nov. 12.

Saskatoon Field House: Closed on Nov. 11 for a planned power outage. Regular hours of operation on Nov. 12.

Shaw Centre: Open 12 noon to 6 p.m. on Nov. 11 – all fitness classes and child minding cancelled. Regular hours of operation on Nov. 12.

Terry Fox Track: Closed on Nov. 11 and 12.

For more information on operating hours and programs, contact leisure services.