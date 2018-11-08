Five events in Saskatoon on Remembrance Day

One hundred years ago on Nov. 11, 1918, the First World War ended.

A number of events are taking place in Saskatoon on Remembrance Day to honour and remember those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

SaskTel Centre

Up to 10,000 people are expected at SaskTel Centre for Canada’s largest indoor Remembrance Day ceremony.

Doors open at 9 a.m. CT, and the choir performance starts at 9:25 a.m.

The ceremony gets underway at 10:25 a.m. and ends at 12:15 p.m.

Saskatoon Transit will run service from the downtown special events stop every 15 minutes between 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

Buses will also depart from the transit terminals at Market Mall and the Centre Mall at 9:45 a.m.

Return trips begin immediately after the end of the service.

Free Access Transit service will also be provided through regular booking procedures.

Montgomery Place

The cairn and monument in Montgomery Park will be the location of a service starting at 10:50 a.m.

A gathering will take place afterwards in the lower hall of St. David’s Trinity United Church, and a presentation of veteran’s photos will take place in the church sanctuary.

Most of Montgomery Place came into existence after the Second World War when returning veterans settled in the community as part of the Veteran’s Land Act settlement program.

Streets and parks in the community are named after battle sites and military personnel.

The cairn was built in 1986 and the veteran’s monument, with the names of veterans who built or bought in Montgomery Place, added in 2013.

Montgomery Place was designated a National Historic Site in 2016.

University of Saskatchewan

A Remembrance Day ceremony at the Memorial Gates on the University of Saskatchewan campus starts at 1:30 p.m.

The ceremony, which has been held for 89 years, honours the sacrifices and contributions members of the university community have made since the First World War.

Nutana Legion

Nutana Legion, at 3021 Louise Street, will open at 10 a.m. on Remembrance Day.

The museum, which has one of the largest collections of service memorabilia in Western Canada, will also be open.

Most of the memorabilia was donated by veterans, family members, legion members, and military collectors.

Entry to the museum is free, and donations are gratefully accepted.

Saskatoon Chamber Singers

The Saskatoon Chamber Singers will perform Armistice during two performances at Knox United Church.

The feature is a 40 minute piece called Crimson Stain, written by Vancouver composer Larry Nickel a year ago for the Halifax Camerata Singers to commemorate the battle of Passchendale.

There will also be the traditional Act of Remembrance at both performances.

Concert times are at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $25 at McNally Robinson, from choir members, or online, or at the door for $30.