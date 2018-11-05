Crosses in Kelowna park honour fallen soldiers

It’s a sea of white at City Park in Kelowna as more than 200 white crosses have been installed near the Cenotaph.

It’s part of the Field of Crosses memorial project, which honours Kelowna soldiers who fought and died in the First World War, Second World War or Korean war.

The cross tribute takes place in other Canadian communities but this is the first time it’s come to Kelowna.

“It brings it to life,” Sylvia Fazan told Global News. “It makes you realize more just what it’s all about, rather than just looking at a name on a Cenotaph, this is more real.”

Fazan, along with her brothers Bruce and Colin, attended the Field of Crosses ceremony at the park on Monday morning to honour their uncle, Gordon Fazan, who is represented by one of the 226 crosses.

The 30-year-old man was killed while fighting in the First World War.

“The way he died, apparently he was hit with a piece of shrapnel that blew off half his face,” Colin Fazan said.

The Field of Crosses is especially fitting this year- as the tribute helps mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

“It did happen, these wars did happen and what we are all aiming for is the end of wars,” Bruce Fazan said. “We don’t want to see this again, we don’t want to have another world war. I think with this visual effect here, you will have some impact on the way people, the younger people will think.”

The crosses will remain in the park through Remembrance Day, when hundreds of people will come out to remember and honour those who paid the ultimate price.