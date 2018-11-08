Guelph Nighthawks’ season tickets go on sale next week

Season tickets for Guelph’s new basketball team will go on sale next week ahead of their inaugural season, scheduled to begin in May 2019.

The team said season ticket memberships will be available to the public on Thursday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.

READ MORE: Guelph Nighthawks announce UofG alum as new coach and GM

The packages include tickets to all 10 home games at the Sleeman Centre along with discounts, exclusive access and other unique perks, the Nighthawks said in a news release.

The Nighthawks will play most of their home games on Saturday nights, starting May 11 at 7 p.m. against the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

Guelph will start their season on the road in Fraser Valley, B.C. on May 9.

Prices range from $165 to $810 per season.

READ MORE: John McCrae honoured on Guelph Storm Veterans’ Week jerseys

“One of the unique features our fans will find by becoming a member of Nighthawks Nation is the year-round benefits program that will truly make our members a part of the club,” said team president Cameron Kusch.

Ticket information can be found on the Nighthawks’ website or by calling 548-988-4295.