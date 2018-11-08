Embattled MLA Graydon denies ‘harasser’ label

Emerson MLA CLiff Graydon says he’s not the sexual harasser the media has portrayed him as.

Graydon, who was kicked out of Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative caucus for inappropriate behaviour to female staff, said Thursday that he just has a “bad sense of humour” from a different era.

Unnamed sources surfaced in October saying Graydon invited two women on separate occasions to sit on his lap, and invited another to lick food off his face.

