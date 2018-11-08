Manitoba Archives to commemorate 100th anniversary of First World War

Sunday marks 100 years since the end of the First World War, and the Archives of Manitoba have a number of events in the works to commemorate the anniversary.

“We must honour these important milestones in our history,” said Cathy Cox, provincial sport, culture and heritage minister.

“By remembering the past, we are reminded of the need for all of us to work toward a better future.”

The Archives are hosting an open house Friday and Saturday between noon and 4 p.m., highlighting records related to the experience of Manitobans during the war.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, a dramatic reading from diaries and letters by Manitoba soldiers will be read by students from Kelvin High School.

The Legislative Library is also getting involved, with an exhibit featuring century-old newspapers from the time of the armistice. They’ll be on display at the Legislature until Tuesday.

