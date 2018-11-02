Free transit for veterans, military on Remembrance Day now permanent in Winnipeg

Winnipeg Transit is recognizing Remembrance Day by offering free transit service Nov. 11 to armed forces veterans, currently serving personnel, cadets and reservists.

To take advantage of the free service, members of the armed forces (and one companion) can do so by wearing a military uniform or presenting military ID when they board the bus.

“Providing free transit to veterans and current members of the Canadian armed forces is a way the city is able to recognize the tremendous commitment they’ve made, and continue to make, to our community and country” said Mayor Brian Bowman.

“I’m very pleased we were able to introduce this recognition last year on a pilot basis and make it permanent beginning this year.”

Transit buses – which will be operating on a Sunday schedule – will also display the message ‘Lest We Forget’ on Nov. 11, in rotation with their regular route and destination messages.

At 11 a.m., all bus drivers will pull over and stop their buses (at safe locations) to recognize a minute of silence.

