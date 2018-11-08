United Way lifts stair-climb fundraising goal to $250,000

It’s a feat that might take superhuman strength.

Some 2,000 people will climb 472 stairs inside One London Place Thursday during a fundraiser for the United Way of Elgin Middlesex. They’re urged to complete the workout decked out in superhero costumes, as per the annual event’s superhero theme this year.

“Everyone can get dressed up, and recycle those Hallowe’en costumers from this week,” said Kelly Ziegner, the CEO of United Way of Elgin Middlesex.

For the average person, Ziegner says the stair climb takes about 10 to 15 minutes.

The United Way has set a $250,000 fundraising goal for this year’s event, after reaching just shy of $225,000 in 2017.

“It’s our single largest fundraising event that we have,” said Ziegner.

“It helps with programs that address local poverty, or youth success. It could be programs like Big Brothers and Big Sisters, where kids get a mentor to help them be successful in their lives.”

The local branch of the United Way supports 96 networks and programs across 65 different agencies in London, Elgin County, and Middlesex County.

The stair climb happens each year, and it’s part of the United Way’s annual fall fundraising campaign. The campaign kicked off in late September with the 3M Harvest Lunch at Budweiser Gardens.

Though officials haven’t given a financial target for the campaign, Ziegner told 980 CFPL they’re “tracking ahead” compared to the same time last year.