Bill Kelly: Shed no tears for Tony Clement

As more details come to light, it’s clear that the main cause of the meteoric demise of disgraced MP Tony Clement is, Tony Clement.

Clement initially tried to portray himself as a victim in a scam to frame him for sending provocative sex texts to what he thought was a willing participant in such activity.

The assertion that Clement was being blackmailed to pay €50,000 to keep the salacious texts out of public view, may garner him some sympathy, but not from this corner.

In the last few days, other women have come forward on social media to complain about Clement’s creepy behaviour toward them on Instagram.

That suggests that Clement’s claim that this alleged extortion attempt was a one-time event is suspect, to say the least.

The best way to avoid being compromised is to not put yourself in a compromising position.

As a public figure, Clement will be judged in the often merciless court of public opinion, but more importantly, he must answer to his family and his peers.

As a veteran politician and a member of the parliamentary national security committee, he was well aware of the ramifications of such abhorrent behaviour.

There should be no tears shed for the apparent demise of Tony Clement’s political career.

He is yet another public figure who is faced with the stark reality that they too, must live with the consequences of their actions.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML