Canada Pride Citation acknowledges injustices faced by LGBTQ2 public servants

The Canadian government is taking a step forward when it comes to inclusion of members of the LGBTQ2 who have experienced intolerance and discrimination while serving their country.

A new Canada Pride Citation was unveiled on Tuesday and is available to current and former federal public servants, the RCMP and members of the military.

Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault said the Canada Pride Citation is part of the class-action lawsuit that was raised against the Government of Canada, known as the LGBTQ2 Purge.

“[It’s] something that members part of the LGBTQ2 purge could wear on their service uniforms or on their person. It’s a citation which has an arrow pointing in both ways – remembering the injustices of the past, but also building to the future,” Boissonnault said.

“It also has a lapel pin, both of which includes all eight colours of the pride flag with the maple leaf squarely in the middle to demonstrate service.”

Members of the LGBTQ2 purge along with the Canadian Heraldic Authority and Canadian Heritage all took part in its design.

“It’s a symbol of recognition of service and reconciliation to the LGBTQ2 class members who simply wanted to serve the Government of Canada and weren’t able to because they were LGBTQ2,” Boissonnault said.

“The tender is out to actually produce the citation and we’ll be able to make presentations of the citation to class members in the new year.”

To receive the Canada Pride Citation, individuals must be a class member as defined in the Ross, Roy, Satalic Class Action Final Settlement Agreement. A claim form must be filled out by the end of April 25, 2019.