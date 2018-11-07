Chilliwack anti-racism advocate ordered deported back to U.K. over his racist past

A Chilliwack man who gained international attention for taking a stand against racism is facing deportation in three weeks because of his past as a white extremist.

Thirteen years ago, Nicky Cooper moved to Canada from the U.K. where he was a member of the neo-Nazi group Combat 18.

Cooper has been upfront about his racist past, saying he wanted to turn his life’s mistakes into a powerful message.

He is now an active member of the anti-racism group Life after Hate and has participated in other inclusive initiatives.

Earlier this summer, Cooper covered up neo-Nazi messaging he found under a bridge.

After painting over the graffiti, he posted photos to Twitter along with the message: “Goodbye racist graffiti, not in my town, thank you.”

The tweet quickly went viral and Cooper received messages of support from around the world.

“Someone can sit here and say, ‘I’ve changed, I’ve changed, I’ve changed,’ but I always think actions actually speak louder than words,” he said back in September.

Still, the Canada Border Services Agency said he needs to be back in the U.K. by the end of the month.

Cooper already applied for ministerial relief and temporary permanent residency but those applications have yet to be processed.

“It’s incredibly stressful just going to get the mail, thinking your whole life could be hanging in the balance on what’s in that mailbox,” he said.

Cooper says his deportation would literally rip his family apart. His wife and daughter are staying in Canada for school and work while he plans to bring his youngest son with him to the UK.