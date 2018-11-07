Baie-D’Urfé pedestrian path dividing community

A decades-old pedestrian path has been repaved with a new foundation in Baie-D’Urfé — but the asphalted lane that hugs part of Lakeshore Road next to the Fritz Farm is dividing cyclists and pedestrians.

Bike riders are demanding to know why the town didn’t have the path widened so they could be accommodated as well as pedestrians.

“It’s a beautiful place to bike,” Irina Mosesova said.

“A lot of people bike and why not make it more safe than this because it’s dangerous.”

Cyclists insist the path could have been widened with clearly marked painted lanes to separate people on bikes from walkers and joggers.

Some residents argue forcing cyclists to ride on that stretch of Lakeshore Road is unsafe.

READ MORE: Beaconsfield residents not happy about bike lane construction

“The amount of times that I’ve seen near-fatal accidents along this stretch of road is countless over the years that I’ve lived here,” Peter Fletcher, a former mayoral candidate and resident, told Global News.

However, some pedestrians disagree.

Carol Hendren says it would be dangerous to share the path as collisions could occur if cyclists are allowed.

“They’re on a speeding vehicle,” she said.

Newly paved pedestrian path in #BaieDUrfé creating controversy. Cyclists say path should’ve been widened. Pedestrians say no way. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/7eodunfOvw — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) November 7, 2018

Town officials tell Global News the path wasn’t widened because it doesn’t connect to any existing bike lane on Lakeshore Road.

They add it makes more sense to work with neighbouring municipalities to develop a dedicated bike lane on Lakeshore Road that runs between Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue and Lachine.

“When we’re going to look at the whole length of Lakeshore that has to be done properly, not only us but connecting cities with the help of Vélo-Québec,” said Nicolas Bouchard, the town manager.

Those conversations with other cities and towns are planned for the near future.