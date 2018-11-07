Nine Tiger-Cats named CFL all-stars

As the Hamilton Tiger-Cats continue preparations for their home playoff game against BC Lions on Sunday, they received word that nine of them have been named to the CFL East and West Division All-Star team.

Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli started in 17 of 18 regular season games this season. The native of San Francisco, Calif., connected on 66.1 per cent of his passes (378 of 572) for 5,209 yards, 28 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

He also set a new club record, recording 300 or more passing yards in 12 games.

One of his primary targets also was named an all-star.

Wide receiver Brandon Banks, had 94 receptions, 11 receiving touchdowns and 1,423 receiving yards.

Banks will not play in the playoff game, after suffering a broken clavicle in Ottawa two weeks ago.

Slotback Luke Tasker joins Banks on the all-star squad.

The native of Buffalo, N.Y., finished the season tied for first in the CFL in receiving touchdowns with 11, He was fourth in receiving yards (1,104) and seventh in receptions, with 78.

Staying with the offence, left guard Brandon Revenberg was part of a unit that allowed 36 sacks this year — third-fewest in the CFL.

On the other side of the ball, defensive tackle Ted Laurent was selected for his stellar play.

Laurent had 20 defensive tackles, eight quarterback sacks, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one pass knockdown.

Linebackers Larry Dean and Don Unamba were honoured.

Dean racked up 105 defensive tackles, had three pass knockdowns, two interceptions, one special teams tackle, one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery.

Unamba finished the season with 59 defensive tackles, a career high, four quarterback sacks and three forced fumbles.

On the back end, defensive back Delvin Breaux Sr. got the voters attention.

He had 24 defensive tackles, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and two pass knockdowns.

Also named an all-star was defensive back Cariel Brooks, who finished the season tied for sixth in the CFL in interceptions, nabbing four opposition passes.

The BC-Hamilton game will start at 1 pm on Sunday. CHML’s Fifth Quarter will air at 5 p.m.